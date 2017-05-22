Posted: May 22, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: May 22, 2017 2:52 PM

Max Gross

An Owasso man appeared in Washington County court Monday. Lucas Wayne Stevens is facing a felony charge of domestic abuse for incident that occurred on April 11th.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident occurred at the Candlewood Suites in Bartlesville. A woman accused Stevens of jumping on her back and hitting with a chair, which left the woman with a broken arm.

Stevens next court date is set for June 2nd with an order of no contact with the victim.