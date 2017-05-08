Posted: May 22, 2017 4:52 PMUpdated: May 22, 2017 4:52 PM

Bill Lynch

Monday morning at the meeting of the Osage County Board of County Commissioners, Emergency Management Director Jerry Roberts provided his quarterly report and updated the commissioners on an environmental accident which took place last week. While grading county road 2280 near Barnsdall a county employee hit a buried oil pipe transporting crude oil.



The accident led to the release of nearly 100 barrels of crude oil spilling down from the pipe. Once crews were able to identify the owner of the pipe, Sun Oil, they responded and began to work with County employees to control the spill. Roberts went on to say that they were able to contain approximately 99 percent of the spill, but there will be some leakage.

Discussion continued regarding the lay of the pipe, as it was not buried the recommended 18in below the surface. Roberts said that the line was closer to 3 inched below the surface in the drainage ditch and they will not fault the operator. Roberts added he was fortunate he had hit the crude oil line.

In total the cleanup is estimated to cost nearly $1.3 million. Roberts will provide a follow-up in the near future.