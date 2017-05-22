Posted: May 22, 2017 7:29 PMUpdated: May 22, 2017 7:29 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Bartlesville City Council awarded KSL Dirtworks the bid for asphalt rehabilitation work on portions of five streets. KSL was the lower of two bidders at 529 thousand dollars. The bid combined five smaller projects in order to get a better bid based on economy of scale for the contractor.

Following the main council meeting, the members moved into a workshop session on the fiscal year 2018 budget. City Finance Director, Mike Bailey had a presentation ready for the council. He reminded members that the budget has to be approved and sent to the state for approval on June 21st. Bailey says the biggest portion of the budget is payroll and benefits for city employees. Most of the general fund comes from sales taxes. Fiscal year 2017 was a down year but Bailey was cautiously optimistic when he recommended a budget based on a 1.3 percent gain over the previous twelve months.



Phase two of Silverlake Village is projected to open in the spring of 18 and will not be a significant factor in the next fiscal year's budget.