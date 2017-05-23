Posted: May 23, 2017 10:10 AMUpdated: May 23, 2017 10:28 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A homicide investigation is underway in Independence, after a man is fatally shot. Police Chief Jerry Harrison tells our news partner, KGGF News, that his department is being assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The scene is near 24th and Laurel. The victim has been identified as 60-year-old William Hugo of Neodesha. Investigators located a suspect near the scene.

Chief Harrison says 65-year-old Gary Lee Johnson was taken into custody.