Posted: May 24, 2017 10:57 AMUpdated: May 23, 2017 10:57 AM

Bill Lynch

This weekend is the 64th Annual Big Heart Day in Barnsdall, Oklahoma. Big Heart Day is actually a three day event starting with the Barnsdall Education Foundation Golf Tournament at Adams Golf Course. Friday will also have the Alumni Basketball Games and the Osage Nation Prevention – Movie Under The Stars at 9pm at the Community Center.

First thing Saturday morning join the fishing tournament at 7am at Lake Waxhoma where registered kids will receive a complementary rod and reel set. Chamber of Commerce Vice-President Claude Rosendale sat down with us on KPGM's Talk of the Town last week to discuss the family frendly events including the terrapin race and frog jump.

Make sure you stick around for the Big Heart Day Parade at 10:30 with Parade Marshalls Patsy Mitchell and Wilma Hollingsworth. This year the Barnsdall Alumni meeting will be moved to an earlier time to accommodate members. Rather than 3pm the meeting will take place at 1:30pm. Rosendale said the meeting this year will be to honor long time superintendent Rick Loggins.

The day will culminate in a grand fireworks display set to patriotic music at 9:45pm.