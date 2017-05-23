Posted: May 23, 2017 12:41 PMUpdated: May 23, 2017 12:41 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman appeared in Washington County court today. Kaitland Elizabeth Shaffer appeared before a judge today facing a charge of not returning to a treatment facility after being released on bond.

According to an affidavit, Shaffer did not return to the Washington county Detention Facility after being released on a personal Recognizance Bond stemming from a methamphetamine possession charge in 2013.

Shaffer’s next court date is set for May 31th and bond is set for $50,000.