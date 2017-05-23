Posted: May 23, 2017 1:09 PMUpdated: May 23, 2017 1:11 PM

Ben Nicholas

An accident occured this morning on Gap Road, just southwest of Bartlesville. A pickup truck that was pulling a utility trailer was westbound when the trailer went left of senter on the road, where a man riding a motorcycle was traveling eastbound. The man on the motorcycle hit the trailer and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with internal trunk and leg injuries. He was admitted in fair condition.