Posted: May 23, 2017 3:00 PMUpdated: May 23, 2017 3:00 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation presented a check for $85,017 to the Bartlesville Board of Education on May 15. The check was from the successful Challenge Grant for piloting a new STEM program in the Bartlesville school district’s six elementary schools, and was presented by three Foundation officers: Chairman Justin Krebbs, Executive Director Blair Ellis, and Secretary Jessica Birk.

Six months earlier, the Foundation announced it would match up to $41,000 in community donations to pilot the Project Lead the Way Launch STEM program in the district’s elementary schools. The Foundation exceeded its goal, and the funding will offset much of the cost for the first year of offering a STEM Computer Science module in all of the district’s elementary school classes.

Since 2015, Bartlesville Public Schools has been expanding its STEM program. A $1.7 million grant from Phillips 66 funded the construction and equipment for Phillips 66 Innovation Labs at each secondary school, and the BPS Foundation grant builds on that by extending STEM curricula into each elementary school. The district plans to add additional STEM modules at each elementary grade level in future years until four modules are taught annually in every classroom.