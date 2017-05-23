Posted: May 23, 2017 3:14 PMUpdated: May 23, 2017 3:44 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 2017 senior class of Bartlesville High School will be honored on May 26th with graduation ceremonies beginning at 8 p.m. at Custer Stadium. Bartlesville High School principal LaDonna Chancellor, says about 400 seniors are eligible to graduate.

In the case of inclement weather, the graduation ceremony will be moved into the Bruin Fieldhouse. Seating will also be available in the Fine Arts Center auditorium and the high school Commons area and will include a live big-screen showing of the ceremony. Each senior will receive five tickets for seating in the Bruin Fieldhouse and three tickets for seating in the FAC. Overflow seating is available in the Commons area and does not require a ticket. Tickets are given to each student when they pick up their cap and gown. The graduation ceremony will be posted on YouTube.

Chancellor advises parents and relatives to arrive early as gates will be open at 6:00 p.m. They may enter through the northwest and southeast entrances to the stadium. Family members are invited on the field to take pictures after the graduates have been formally dismissed.

Designated seating and parking for individuals with disabilities will be available by calling in advance. Seating will be limited to the individuals and one guest. A BHS parking permit will be required to enter the reserved parking. In case of inclement weather, seating for people with disabilities will on the floor and will be for those needing seating only; tickets will be required. There will also be some seating for people with disabilities in the Fine Arts Center auditorium and in the Commons area. Tickets will also be required in the FAC but not in the Commons.

Seniors are reminded that the group picture in caps and gowns has been scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on May 26th.