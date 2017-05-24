Posted: May 24, 2017 3:16 AMUpdated: May 24, 2017 3:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Bartlesville motorcyclist driving under the influence and too fast for conditions was injured just after 11 o'clock Tuesday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 21 year-old Jacob Ketchum was westbound on county Road 2760 5 miles southeast of Bartlesville in Osage County at a high rate of speed. Ketchum tried to negotiate a curve to the left and the motorcycle went off the roadway to the right and rolled three and 3-quarters times. Bartlesville EMS took Ketchum to Jane Phillips Medical Center and the to Tulsa's St. Francis Hospital where he was admitted in stable condition with head, leg, and trunk injuries.