Posted: May 24, 2017 9:16 AMUpdated: May 24, 2017 9:16 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Nowata School Board plans to hire a high school football coach during its Wednesday night meeting. The agenda also calls for the board to consider hiring a special education teacher or director of special education for the middle school and take action on hiring a teacher/coach. The Nowata School Board meeting is set for 6 o'clock at the high school commons area.