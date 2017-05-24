Posted: May 24, 2017 10:12 AMUpdated: May 24, 2017 10:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville's Kiddie Park will celebrate 70 years of serving the youngsters of Bartlesville on Saturday. The event is billed as a "Happy Days" anniversary. Kiddie Park board chairman, Ron Adams says Bartlesville's park is a one-of-a-kind. He refers to a 2009 story in American Profile magazine as the proof.



Kiddie park opened in 1925. Adams says when adults who grew up in Bartlesville return with their families, many of them insist on taking their youngsters to the kiddie park to mark their own history. He says it's nice to know some of the rides date back 50 years or more.



"Mugg's Whirlybirds" is the result of Debbie Mueggenborg and her family.

The Happy Days event opens Saturday afternoon at 3 with the help of the Oldies & Goodies Car Club and DJs Rock'n Rusty and Crazy Marvin.

PHOTO FROM KIDDIE PARK WEBSITE