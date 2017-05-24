Posted: May 24, 2017 1:05 PMUpdated: May 24, 2017 1:05 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday. Erik Yales was charged with driving under the influence of drugs earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, an officer stated that he witnessed Yales driving a truck into a garage door and was led to believe that Yales was the under the influence after he performed poorly in a field sobriety test. Yales admitted to have used marijuana earlier that day and paraphernalia was found in his vehicle.

The next court date for Yales is set for June 2. Bond was set at $10,000.