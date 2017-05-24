Posted: May 24, 2017 1:12 PMUpdated: May 24, 2017 1:12 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was in the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Allison Leathers was charged with possession and use of nitrate inhalants.

According to an affidavit, Leathers used an air duster to inhale intoxicating chemicals, which is a misdemeanor.

Leathers next court date is set for June 7 and bond is set at $250 with a condition of no use of any intoxicants.