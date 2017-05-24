Posted: May 24, 2017 4:39 PMUpdated: May 24, 2017 4:39 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Public Schools Child Nutrition Department will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program for Children this year. Free meals will be served to children ages 1 to 18 in the cafeterias of four schools in the Bartlesville Public School District – Richard Kane, Ranch Heights, and Woodrow Wilson Elementary Schools and Bartlesville High School.



John Beckloff says there are no qualifications or registration requirements for children to take part in the program.



This is the 27th year for this program within the Bartlesville Public School District. The Summer Food Service Program for Children is sponsored by the district and funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. It was established to ensure low income children could continue to receive nutritious meals when school was not in session during the summer months. All meals served through the program meet federal nutrition guidelines. Last year, the program served 23,480 meals within the district during the months of June and July. Through the program, $71,968.85 in federal funding was brought into the community.



Beckloff says the menu for the summer is just about complete.



Those who would like to learn more about the Summer Food Service Program for Children within the BPSD can call 918-333-7966.



A complete schedule of days, sites, and times is on the district website at www.bps-ok.org.