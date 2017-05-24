Posted: May 24, 2017 4:55 PMUpdated: May 24, 2017 4:55 PM

Ben Nicholas

The Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority held a regular meeting on Wednesday afternoon where they spent much of the meeting in executive session discussing with their legal council about several pending lawsuits from Joel Rabin and Sharon Hurst.

The authority also approved a recomendation to the Bartlesville City Council of Bettina Halpern as the newest member of the BRTA Board, to fill the unexpired term of Carla Cherry.

Finally, in the closing minutes of the meeting, the authority heard the Directors Report which included a note that there has been some interest regarding the Johnstone Apartments, and the investors could be discussing a $10 million investment.

All other items in the meeting were approved.