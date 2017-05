Posted: May 25, 2017 10:12 AMUpdated: May 25, 2017 11:56 AM

Highway Patrol troopers responded just after 10:30 Thursday morning when they were notified of an accident four miles north of Bartesville on U.S. 75 involving a commercial vehicle. The two-vehicle mishap blocked the southbound lanes of 75. The OHP closed 75 at 1300 road for about 30 minutes.