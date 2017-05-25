Posted: May 25, 2017 1:47 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 3:34 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. Gerardo Castruita Jr. was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Castruita admitted to an officer to having possessed both methamphetamine and marijuana inside of a van he was sitting in.

Castruita next court date is set for June 16 with bond set at $10,000.