Posted: May 25, 2017 1:56 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 3:33 PM

Max Gross

Two Bartlesville men stood before a judge in the Washington County courthouse on Thursday. David Kirby and Kyle Magana face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affadavit, the two men entered the residence of a woman, but were asked to leave. The men then attacked the fiancee of the woman, pinning him against the wall with a baseball bat and then cutting him with a knife.

The next court date for the two men is set for June 2 with bond set at $30,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim.