Posted: May 25, 2017 2:41 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 2:41 PM

Ben Nicholas

Monday trash routes will be amended next week due to the Memorial Day holiday. Monday trash routes will be serviced on Wednesday, May 31.

The City of Bartlesville offices will be closed Monday, May 29, for Memorial Day.

Police and fire services will continue as normally scheduled, with no interruptions.

City offices will re-open as normally scheduled on Tuesday, May 30.