Posted: May 25, 2017 2:45 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 2:45 PM

Ben Nicholas

Frontier and Sooner swimming pools are set to open on Saturday. Both pools, while owned by the City of Bartlesville, are managed and operated by the Richard Kane YMCA.



Open swim at both pools will be from noon to 6 p.m. every day. Group swim, lessons, private lessons and private party reservations are available as well.



The Sooner Park splash pad is now open as well. The pad was struck by lightning during storms earlier in the month, and needed parts and repairs.

Sooner Pool is located at 420 SE Madison Boulevard. Frontier Pool is located at 312 S. Virginia Ave.



(Photo Courtesy of The City of Bartlesville)