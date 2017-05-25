Posted: May 25, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 2:52 PM

Ben Nicholas

The damaged portion of Pathfinder Parkway located north of the Tuxedo Bridge will be temporarily re-routed until a more permanent solution can be secured.



The path from Johnstone Park to Frank Phillips Boulevard is closed because of erosion on the trail into the Caney River, leaving no through access from the park to the south, or from Frank Phillips Boulevard to the north.



The impacted area is located behind Bartlesville Redi-Mix on Tuxedo Boulevard, 400 feet north of the Tuxedo Bridge. The closure is just north of an area that was closed last year due to the eroding riverbank.



According to City Manager Ed Gordon, Bartlesville Redi-Mix management agreed to allow a temporary re-alignment of the path until the riverbank can be stabilized and the path permanently secured.

(Photo Courtesy of The City of Bartlesville)