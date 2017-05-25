Posted: May 25, 2017 5:22 PMUpdated: May 25, 2017 5:22 PM

Ben Nicholas

According to our partners at News On 6, Canadian County deputies arrested a Bartlesville man they say was having graphic sexual communication with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies say Ellis manages a Braum's in Bartlesville. They say he began communicating with the person he thought was a 14-year-old girl in April. Ellis described in detail on how he wanted to engage in sex acts with the decoy, according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies learned James was staying at a hotel in Oklahoma City on May 19, 2017 and they arrested him there.

They say he admitted to talking sexually to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Deputies booked him into the Canadian County Jail on a complaint of Lewd Acts with a Child.