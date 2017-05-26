Posted: May 26, 2017 3:23 AMUpdated: May 26, 2017 3:46 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Investigators with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year-old James Ellis on Friday, May 19th after he began a graphic sexual communication with a 14 year old female in Canadian County. Ellis instead was communicating with an undercover Sheriff's Investigator using a popular social media website.

James Ellis, who manages a Braums in Bartlesville, began communicating with what he thought was a 14 year old female. James talked with the decoy since April of this year and the conversation continued to get extremely sexual over time. James began talking to the decoy about oral sex, various sex acts, and described in detail on how he wanted to engage in sex acts with the decoy.

During the investigation, James frequently wanted to meet the decoy and take her back to a hotel in Oklahoma City when he visited. James also told the decoy he also wanted to have sex with her in her house. James described in detail various rooms in the decoy’s house he wanted to engage in sexual activity with her.



Candian County Sheriff, Chris West says Ellis was trying to setup a meeting with his investigator for months. The amount of grooming Ellis was doing lead him to believe this is not his first rodeo.

During the investigation, investigators learned James was staying at a hotel in Oklahoma City on May 19th, 2017. Because of the opportunity, investigators began a stake out of James’s hotel room. Investigators were hoping to catch him walking back from a popular night club in OKC area. Investigators decided to knock on the door of James’s hotel room after watching the area for an extended amount of time. James did answer the door and investigators began questioning James about his online activities with the decoy.

James admitted to investigators he was talking sexually to what he believed was a 14 year old female. James stated he knew it was illegal and wrong to talk to a child sexually. James said his reasoning he is having trouble with a recent relationship and needed someone to give him attention.

“I believe if it was not for the ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) program, James Ellis would go undetected and continue prey on our children. I am glad he is behind bars and taken from the streets where he does not have access to social media that is used by our children daily,” said Christ West.

James Ellis was booked into the Canadian County Jail on the charge of Lewd Acts with a Child. Ellis's bond was set at fifty thousand dollars and remains in custody. The Sheriff’s Internet Crimes against Children unit continues to operate under the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations ICAC Task Force, and is assisted with polygraph examinations by the United States Secret Service.