Posted: May 26, 2017 12:20 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 1:27 PM

Garrett Giles

Boating season arrives, and has safety in question this weekend. This weekend in particular is Memorial Day weekend, and Eric Bonnell from the Corps of Engineers for the Tulsa district says this is a season where people should take extra precautions. Some precautions include being aware of debris and flooding, wearing life jackets on the water, and designating a driver if people choose to drink this Memorial Day weekend.

Some lakes will be closed this Memorial Day weekend because of the flooding too. Bonnell says that people can look for lake closures on the Tulsa district website or the project office of the lake they are looking to go to.