Posted: May 26, 2017 1:31 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 2:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The production staff for the film Starbright pays a local community. Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Conventions and Visitors Bureau says vendors, hotel managers, glass makers, and lawn care and clean up crews were all paid for their role in helping with the film from June of 2016 to January of this year this month. Few post-production tourists have showed after film productions like August: Osage County which starred Julia Roberts, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Meryl Streep, but film prospects continue to have their eye on the City of Bartlesville.

Maria says that the money received from these productions does wonders for economics in Bartlesville.