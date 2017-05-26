Posted: May 26, 2017 1:38 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Business in Pawhuska benefits Bartlesville because of an unexpected newcomer to the country lifestyle. Ree Drummond also known as The Pioneer Woman set up The Pioneer Woman Mercantile and it has recently won the prestigious Oklahoma RedBud Newest Attraction award. The restaurant is bringing in 6,000 people per day into Bartlesville, too, according to Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Office of Tourism.

Maria says that people don't want to stay in Pawhuska for three or four hours and then go home. This makes good business for Bartlesville hotels, museums, and other attractions which have seen an increase in visitors recently. She adds that the sales tax in Pawhuska is up 30-percent from this point in the year last year because of the restaurant.