Posted: May 26, 2017 2:00 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 2:08 PM

Max Gross

A Sedan, Kansas man faced a judge today at the Washington County Courthouse. Shannon Custer was charged with driving under the influence as well as having defective equipment on his vehicle.

According to an affidavit, Custer’s vehicle was stopped after just leaving the Jane Phillips medical center. An officer reported that Custer’s speech was slurred and an odor of alcohol was present.

Custer’s next court date is set for June 12 with bond set at $2,000.