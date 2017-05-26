Posted: May 26, 2017 2:46 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 3:24 PM

Ben Nicholas

Today was the last day for the 2017 session of the Oklahoma Legislature. Notably, legislators have battles with balencing a budget for most of the session. The House voted for a $6.8 billion budget with all 26 Democrats and 16 Republicans voting against it. Debates are still on-going, however, on items such as a $1.50 "fee" increase for cigarettes. The House requires 76 votes for revenue raising measures, however, a fee would only require 51.

Governor Fallin also signed SB 867 which pertains to long lateral drilling. This could generate $18 million in new revenue.