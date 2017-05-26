Posted: May 26, 2017 2:50 PMUpdated: May 26, 2017 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Music plays a tune or two in Bartlesville this summer with OK Mozart. The music festival hosts a variety of tracks, but Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Conventions and Visitors Bureau says if there is a specific track of music people prefer over the others, tickets can be purchased for that music style alone. Some music that will be included at the festival are chamber, classical, and non-classical styles.

Other performances for OK Mozart include: Micheal Martin Murphy, the 145th Army Band, Wilson Phillips, The Voice participant Chris Mann, and the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. The event takes place from June 8th through the 16th.