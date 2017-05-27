Posted: May 27, 2017 5:50 PMUpdated: May 27, 2017 7:12 PM

Ben Nicholas

Bartlesville Police are investigating an apparent murder and suicide. Neighbors tell conflicting stories on how everything occurred. According to Police Captain Jay Hastings, a call came from a relative who witnessed the incident in the home around 2:15 Saturday afternoon. Police found two adults dead when they arrived on scene at the home on Southwest Maple. The two are believed to be husband and wife. Neighbors say the man was taken out of the home at gunpoint after an incident in December.

The OSBI was called in to assist detectives. The investigation continued into the night. We will have more information as it becomes available.