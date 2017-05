Posted: May 29, 2017 4:48 AMUpdated: May 29, 2017 4:48 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police were called out a little after 5 Monday morning because of an accident on Silverlake Road. Police dispatch convirms that the ambulance was called and there were likely injuries to the parties involved. Traffic into the Stonewall subdivision was blocked off and traffic was diverted because of the accident.