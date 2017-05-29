Posted: May 29, 2017 10:17 AMUpdated: May 29, 2017 10:17 AM

Ben Nicholas

The White Rose Cemetery held a Memorial Day Ceremony on Memorial Day. Master of Ceremonies and Cemetery Relations Coordinator, Kim Inman welcomed guests and those participating in the ceremony. After an invocation by Paul Overholt, speaker Bill Teel from American Legion Post 105 spoke.



After Teel, Tom Windle told the story of “King's Mountain” and the American Legion explained the folding of the American Flag, and held a 21 Gun Salute and played Taps.



American Heritage Girls Troop 1776 led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.



The ceremony concluded with a poetry reading by Inman and a presentation of a wreath in honor of fallen soldiers by the Bartlesville Chapter of Blue Star Mothers.





