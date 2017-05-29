Posted: May 29, 2017 4:31 PMUpdated: May 29, 2017 4:31 PM

Ben Nicholas

Shortly after 5:00 am Monday morning Bartlesville Police responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident at Silverlake and Polaris. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as 36 year old Robert Wayne Lee from Tulsa Oklahoma. Lee was pronounced dead at the scene and Silverlake road was closed for several hours until the vehicle could be removed. Preliminary investigation indicated that Lee was traveling Southbound on Silverlake in a black Dodge Durango. Lee's vehicle struck the west curb causing the vehicle to travel left of center and then back across the road and off the west side of Silverlake where the vehicle overturned into several trees. There appears to be no witnesses to the accident. A person driving by discovered the crash and notified the Police