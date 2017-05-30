Posted: May 30, 2017 10:13 AMUpdated: May 30, 2017 10:13 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

A Tulsa woman died Monday afternoon in an accident a mile and a half west of Avant. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 28 year-old Kristen J. O'Donnell of Tulsa was northbound on County Road 2255 when for unknown reasons her 2017 Harley Davidon went off the road to the right and hit a culvert. That caused the motorcycle to turn onto its left side and continue for another 80 feet before stopping against a pipe fence. O'Donnell was pinned under the motorcycle for an undetermined amount of time before a Good Sameritan stopped to pull the vehicle off of her.

O'Donnell died at the scene due to what were described as whole body injuries. The OHP continues to investigate the circumstances of the accident.