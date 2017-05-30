Posted: May 30, 2017 10:22 AMUpdated: May 30, 2017 10:22 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners met for their regular scheduled meeting on Tuesday morning.

Unfinished business from last week’s meeting included the signing of the sales tax plan that was discussed at length last Monday.

The only item of new business was the appointment District 1 Deputy Terry Barnes, the cousin of vice Chairman Curtis Barnes. Here is Barnes discussing the necessary degrees of separation for hiring a family member.

Chairman Bud Frost sent the meeting into a recess scheduled to restart Wednesday morning at 10:00. The Commissioners will be addressed by a member of E911 who was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting.