Posted: May 30, 2017 11:50 AMUpdated: May 30, 2017 11:50 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their weekly meeting as Monday was Memorial Day. During the meeting, the commissioners herd input and had discussion regarding bonds and the Washington County Correctional Facilities. Commissioner Mike Dunlap explained the item.



The commissioners also approved two transportation forms, as well as awarded Bid 16-14 to Royal Printing for ballot printing.



All other items were approved. The Washington County Commissioners will meet again next Monday morning at 9, as it will be their first of the month meeting.