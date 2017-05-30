Posted: May 30, 2017 12:43 PMUpdated: May 30, 2017 12:43 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management is to go through with the special testing of their emergency system sirens. They postponed the tests this morning due to inclement weather. Melissa Lindgren from the department says that the testing should be conducted this afternoon if the weather permits.

The tests will be pushed back later in the week if not to next week if the weather worsens to avoid panic according to Lindgren. Postings can be found on the WCEM webpage or here with Bartlesville Radio.