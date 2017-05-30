Posted: May 30, 2017 1:52 PMUpdated: May 30, 2017 1:52 PM

Garrett Giles

The Price Tower is opening an exhibit soon. The exhibit will feature the life of architect Frank Lloyd Wright. The exhibit will celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Wright who's famous in Bartlesville for building the iconic Price Tower. Maria Gus from the Bartlesville Conventions and Visitors Bureau says there will be plenty of ways for people to immerse themselves in the Frank Lloyd Wright architecture experience with the new exhibit.

The Frank Lloyd Wright exhibit is set to open on June 2nd.