Posted: May 30, 2017 2:31 PMUpdated: May 30, 2017 3:51 PM

Max Gross

A Barnsdall woman stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Maggie Allen was charged with second degree burglary and possession of stolen property.

According to an affidavit, officers found Allen in a residence where the doors had been kicked in. Allen was also found with two knives on her person while being searched for weapons.

Allen’s next court date is set for July 7 with bond set at $20,000.