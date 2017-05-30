Posted: May 30, 2017 2:37 PMUpdated: May 30, 2017 3:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman stood before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. Cheryl Gammon was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Gammon also has a pending charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, Gammon had a felony warrant and was located by a Bartlesville police officer. The placed Gammon in handcuffs and found evidence of methamphetamine use in Gammon’s purse.

Gammon’s next court date is set for July 7 and her aggregate bond is set at $55,000.