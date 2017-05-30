News
City of Dewey
Posted: May 30, 2017 2:46 PMUpdated: May 30, 2017 2:46 PM
City of Dewey Shopping Events
Ben Nicholas
The 26th Annual Dewey Antique Show will be coming to Dewey on June 3 from 8am-to-5pm at the Washington County Fair Building. There will be more than106 booths and dealers from 6 states.
Later on, you have a chance to win a shopping spree up to $360 in Dewey. The Rustic Cuff Trunk Show in Dewey will be held on Tuesday June 6th from 5-to-8 pm.
The Market in Dewey is brought to you by Polly Mitts, and includes several participating downtown stores:
The Market in Dewey
Oklahoma Girl Boutique
Red Dirt Soap Co
Vintage Loft Junk Boutique
Mimi's Antique Market
Linger Longer Antiques
Once Again Resale Boutique
Rustic Touch
Kay's Antiques
