Posted: May 30, 2017 2:46 PMUpdated: May 30, 2017 2:46 PM

Ben Nicholas

The 26th Annual Dewey Antique Show will be coming to Dewey on June 3 from 8am-to-5pm at the Washington County Fair Building. There will be more than106 booths and dealers from 6 states.



Later on, you have a chance to win a shopping spree up to $360 in Dewey. The Rustic Cuff Trunk Show in Dewey will be held on Tuesday June 6th from 5-to-8 pm.





The Market in Dewey is brought to you by Polly Mitts, and includes several participating downtown stores:



The Market in Dewey

Oklahoma Girl Boutique

Red Dirt Soap Co

Vintage Loft Junk Boutique

Mimi's Antique Market

Linger Longer Antiques

Once Again Resale Boutique

Rustic Touch

Kay's Antiques

