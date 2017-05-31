Posted: May 31, 2017 2:20 PMUpdated: May 31, 2017 2:21 PM

Ben Nicholas

Continued testing and flushing fire hydrants will continue in the City of Bartlesville on Thursday.



This area starts at the Caney River going east to Bison Road, then from Nowata Road going south to

Price Road.



Crews will be flushing daily from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area is

complete.



Discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when doing laundry.