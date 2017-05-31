News
City of Bartlesville
Continued Fire Hydrant Flushing
Continued testing and flushing fire hydrants will continue in the City of Bartlesville on Thursday.
This area starts at the Caney River going east to Bison Road, then from Nowata Road going south to
Price Road.
Crews will be flushing daily from 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. until area is
complete.
Discoloration of water may occur during this process. Please use caution when doing laundry.
