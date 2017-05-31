Posted: May 31, 2017 2:38 PMUpdated: May 31, 2017 3:04 PM

Ben Nicholas

This weekend is host to Oklahoma's Free Fishing Days, an annual event which allow people to fish without state fishing licenses or permits.



People can turn to the "Where to Fish" maps, available online at wildlifedepartment.com. There are several lakes around Northeast Oklahoma full of fish.



However, certain city permits may still apply to specific fishing areas this weekend. Also, for anyone planning to travel, all of Lake Texoma is open for free fishing on June 3, but free fishing will only apply to the Oklahoma portion of the lake June 4. Anglers must abide by all Texas fishing license and permit requirements when fishing the Texas portion of Lake Texoma on June 4.



Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer Free Fishing Days more than three decades ago, a courtesy that has since been followed by dozens of other states establishing similar days.



Even though the state fishing license is not required during Free Fishing Days, all anglers must still abide by the other fishing regulations such as species daily bag limits and size restrictions.



