Posted: May 31, 2017 3:21 PMUpdated: May 31, 2017 3:21 PM

Garrett Giles

Domestic violence charges come out of a report where a man was originally a suicide subject. Bartlesville resident Billy David Williams hadn't slept in three or four days and was given medication to help him sleep according to an affidavit. The officer talked to Williams' wife prior to taking Williams home where she says he has had a negative history with medication and alcohol, and she hinted at possible domestic violence.

That evening Williams' wife arrived at the police station to report that she had 50 missed phone calls from Williams and had received threatening texts messages. The officer then noticed markings on the victims cheek and forearm from an incident that happened on May 28th. Upon reading the messages, the officer requested and received an Emergency Protective Order and the arrest was made.

Williams pleaded guilty to the charges. His next court appearance is July 5th at 9:00 a.m. Bond was set at $3,000 and Williams is to have no contact with the victim.