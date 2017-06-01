Posted: Jun 01, 2017 12:55 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 12:55 PM

Garrett Giles

Temperatures are increasing, causing heat related illnesses or deaths to be on the rise. Jennifer Ennis from Elder Care in Bartlesville says the main concern is helping people that may not have central air and heat. She says to combat the heat this summer, residents in the Bartlesville area can keep cool with what Elder Care has dubbed as the “Cool Room Project.”

Ennis says the program is free for everyone to use during the summer months usually ranging from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Residents can reach Sue Adams at Elder Care by calling 918-336-8500. Air conditioning units are cleaned and serviced but they will not be delivered or installed.