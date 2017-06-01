Posted: Jun 01, 2017 1:16 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 1:16 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

State Senator Julie Daniels and State Representative Earl Sears reported to a Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce Legislative Forum Thursday. Each official started with their overview of the session and then answered questions from moderator, H. J. Reed.

Some legislators have said the budget Governor Mary Fallin signed this week is invalid because the legislature passed revenue measures in the final week of the session in violation of the state constitution without the required three-quarters majority in each chamber. When asked about the likelihood of a special session each legislator said they expected one.



Representative Travis Dunlap was out of town and could not attend the forum.