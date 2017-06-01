Posted: Jun 01, 2017 2:08 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 2:08 PM

A Bartlesville man appeared before a judge at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday. David Sayre has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault for an incident that occurred earlier this week.

According to an affidavit, Sayre was in an altercation with his son. The affidavit states that Sayre’s son was found on the ground of a residence with blood on his face and his left eye was swollen completely shut.

Sayre next court date is set for July 7 and bond is set at $15,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim.