Posted: Jun 01, 2017 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 2:44 PM

Garrett Giles

Programs that aid nearly 3,000 kids in northeastern Oklahoma receive a charitable donation from a generous partner. The Cherokee Nation has given $75,000 to 20 area organizations that run backpack programs that provide everything from food to school supplies for students in need. Executive Director Sherri Smith from Agape Mission of Bartlesville says they were one of the programs that received nearly $10,000.

Smith says kids who get to eat are healthier, they learn better, and they have better attitudes. She also says that this makes better and brighter individuals for the community.