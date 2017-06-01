Posted: Jun 01, 2017 2:52 PMUpdated: Jun 01, 2017 2:52 PM

Garrett Giles

Day Break returns to Elder Care in Bartlesville this summer. Jennifer Ennis from Elder Care says the Day Break program will have more parties, crafts, and other events for people to join this summer. The program will also allow people to visit the Raised Garden Elder Care planted recently. Ennis says the biggest reason for the program, however, is for people to get out and socialize.

She says proper socialization avoids depression and dementia, builds powerful bonds in the community, and gets people active in times where people tend to avoid the heat and isolate themselves.